EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 22 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh singer Dilnaz Akhmadieva shares images from daring photo shoot on Instagram

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41-year-old Kazakhstani singer Dilnaz Akhmadieva once more amazed her fans with her new image, Kazinform reports.

    Dilnaz Akhmadieva shared images from a daring photo shoot on Instagram. The shot turned out very striking and in yellow and orange tones. The singer poses clothed in a short skirt with striped prints and wearing shoes with towering heels.

    The singer wished her followers a good day in her Instagram post.


    Photo: instagram.com/dilnaz_akhmadiyeva





    Tags:
    Entertainment Dilnaz Akhmadieva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!