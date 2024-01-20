EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 20 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen duetted with opera singer Plácido Domingo

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: Virtuosos V4+ 2023

    The performance of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen together with world-renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo in the finale of the Virtuosos V4+ international project premiered. The duet performed Les pêcheurs de perles (The Pearl Fishers) opera by French composer Georges Bizet, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    The duet's performance was broadcast on the You Tube channel of the project.

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: still image
    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show

    The Virtuosos V4+ international project's jury chaired by maestro Plácido Domingo was joined for the first time by Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show
    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show

    The finale saw six singers from five countries performing, including Adam Balogh (piano) and Ali Lugosi (clarinet) from Hungary, Małgorzata Cieszko (oboe) from Poland, Nina Bočkajová (violin) from Slovakia, Timofii Zherebtsov (piano) from Ukraine, and Kateřina Švecová from the Czech Republic.

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show
    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show
    contest
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show
    contest
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show

    The second part of the Virtuosos V4+ finale is scheduled for January 26.

    contest
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show
    contest
    Photo: instagram.com/virtuosos_talent_show

    Notably, Dimash is to give his solo concert on May 4, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.  

    Tags:
    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!