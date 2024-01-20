Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen duetted with opera singer Plácido Domingo

The performance of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen together with world-renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo in the finale of the Virtuosos V4+ international project premiered. The duet performed Les pêcheurs de perles (The Pearl Fishers) opera by French composer Georges Bizet, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The duet's performance was broadcast on the You Tube channel of the project.

The Virtuosos V4+ international project's jury chaired by maestro Plácido Domingo was joined for the first time by Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

The finale saw six singers from five countries performing, including Adam Balogh (piano) and Ali Lugosi (clarinet) from Hungary, Małgorzata Cieszko (oboe) from Poland, Nina Bočkajová (violin) from Slovakia, Timofii Zherebtsov (piano) from Ukraine, and Kateřina Švecová from the Czech Republic.

The second part of the Virtuosos V4+ finale is scheduled for January 26.

Notably, Dimash is to give his solo concert on May 4, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.