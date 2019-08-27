EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:16, 27 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh singer wins 2nd prize at Montecatini Opera Competition 2019

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The leading soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Zarina Altynbayeva became the laureate of the Montecatini Opera Competition 2019 to win the second prize.

    According to her PR manager, Parma Opera offered Altynbayeva a contract. Besides, she was offered to enter into another contract for taking part in the Montecatini Opera Festival.

    The competition was held in August in Montecatini, Toscana, with Italy, Austria, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., China taking part in it. It consisted of three stages bringing together 90 contestants, 15 of them reached the final.

    Tags:
    Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!