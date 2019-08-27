Kazakh singer wins 2nd prize at Montecatini Opera Competition 2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The leading soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Zarina Altynbayeva became the laureate of the Montecatini Opera Competition 2019 to win the second prize.

According to her PR manager, Parma Opera offered Altynbayeva a contract. Besides, she was offered to enter into another contract for taking part in the Montecatini Opera Festival.

The competition was held in August in Montecatini, Toscana, with Italy, Austria, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., China taking part in it. It consisted of three stages bringing together 90 contestants, 15 of them reached the final.