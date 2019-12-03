Kazakh singer wins big at Diamond Voice in Prague

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kazakh young gifted singers wowed the jury at the Diamond Voice vocal competition held in Prague, Kazinform reports

Kazakhstan’s Arailym Berik, 16, took the first place at the VII edition of that prestigious international competition.

Notably, Dinmukhamed Toleubai of Kyzylorda was recognized the Diamond Voice Singer in the 8-12 age category.

Both of them study at the children’s studio in Kyzylorda regional centre led by the merited artist of Kazakhstan, Karakoz Akdauletova.