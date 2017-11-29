EN
    08:13, 29 November 2017

    Kazakh singer wins Pearl of New York 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Madina Akhmetova won the Grand Prix of the international music festival Pearl of New York 2017, Kazinform reports.

    According to the organizers, singers from 30 countries took part in the contest this year.

    The jury of the contest was comprised of well-known musicians and highly qualified teachers and mentors. It is also noted that the winners will have a chance to make records and attend master classes by famous vocalists.

     

