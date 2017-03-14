Kazakh skier Poltoranin wins 10 km race in Estonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltoranin won the 10 km classic race at the FIS starts in Alba, Estonia, according to Sports.kz.

Estonians Raido Rankel and Andreas Veerpalu took second and third places respectively.

It should be noted that this was the last international start for Poltoranin in this season as he will not take part in the World Championship final in Canada. From March 20 to 28, Alexey will be taking part in Kazakhstan Championship in Ridder.

Ski racing. International Ski Federation starts. Alba (Estonia)

Men. Classic sprint.

1. Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan) - 26:30.4

2. Raido Rankel (Estonia) - +23.0

3. Andreas Veerpalu (Estonia) - +35.7.