ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltoranin participated in Men's 15 km race at FIS World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic, Sports.kz reports.

French skier Maurice Manificat won the race. Coming in at №2 was Martin Johnsrud Sundby from Norway. Russian Sergey Ustiugov finished third.

Poltoranin was 9th covering the distance in 34:53.7.

Other Kazakhstanis participating in the race Sergey Malyshev, Yevgeniy Velichko and Rinat Mukhin finished 52nd, 53rd and 66th respectively.