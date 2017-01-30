Kazakh skier Pukhkalo 5th in men's 10km race at Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Men's 10km Individual Classic event has just wrapped up at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Skier Valeriy Gontar of Russia won gold finishing the first and covering the distance in 25:12.0. Another Russian skier Dmitriy Rostovtsev took home silver. Alexandre Pouye of France clinched bronze.



Kazakhstani skier Vitaliy Pukhkalo demonstrated the 5th result.



Two Kazakhstani athletes Alexandr Malyshev and Olzhas Klimin made it to the top 10 of the Men's 10km Individual Classic event by finishing 8th and 9th accordingly.