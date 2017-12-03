Kazakh skier wins bronze in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the national cross-country skiing team, master of sports of international class Evgeny Velichko won the bronze in the 15 km men's race in Italian Santa Caterina, the press service of the Cross-country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the federation, 95 sportsmen from Italy, France, Germany, Russia and other countries took part in the race. Evgeny lost less than a minute to Russian Denis Spitsov and only 14 seconds to Sergey Dalidovich from Belarus.

As previously reported, the Kazakh skiers are taking part in the FIS starts (Santa Caterina, Italy), as well as the second stage of the World Cup (Lillehammer, Norway). The winners of the European races will receive the right to represent Kazakhstan at the forthcoming Winter Olympics.