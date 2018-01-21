Kazakh skiers claim two bronze medals at World Cup moguls event in Quebec

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva won bronze medals of the World Cup moguls event at Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Sports.kz reports.

Galyzheva finished third with 84.61 points behind Canadians Justine Dufour-Lapointe (87.43) and Andi Naude (85.35).

The gold in men's moguls went to Canadian Mikael Kingsbury (93.27). Japanese Ikuma Hiroshima claimed the silver (93.88). Reikherd was third with 88.44 points.