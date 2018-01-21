EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 21 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh skiers claim two bronze medals at World Cup moguls event in Quebec

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva won bronze medals of the World Cup moguls event at Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Sports.kz reports.    

    Galyzheva finished third with 84.61 points behind Canadians Justine Dufour-Lapointe (87.43) and Andi Naude (85.35).

    The gold in men's moguls went to Canadian Mikael Kingsbury (93.27). Japanese Ikuma Hiroshima claimed the silver (93.88). Reikherd was third with 88.44 points.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!