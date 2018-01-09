Kazakh skiers in top 3 of FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skiers Dmitriy Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva are among top 3 athletes in the overall standing of the 2018 FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Galysheva slid down to the third spot of the Ladies' standing. Aussie Britteny Cox dominates the standing. Coming in second is American Jaelin Kauf.



Canadian Mikael Kingsbury tops the Men's standing, following by Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd. Aussie Matt Graham rounds out the top 3.



It is to be recalled that Dmitriy Reikherd bagged silver at the World Cup in Calgary, while Galysheva was ranked fifth.