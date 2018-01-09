EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:12, 09 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh skiers in top 3 of FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle skiers Dmitriy Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva are among top 3 athletes in the overall standing of the 2018 FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

    Galysheva slid down to the third spot of the Ladies' standing. Aussie Britteny Cox dominates the standing. Coming in second is American Jaelin Kauf.

    Canadian Mikael Kingsbury tops the Men's standing, following by Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd. Aussie Matt Graham rounds out the top 3.

    It is to be recalled that Dmitriy Reikherd bagged silver at the World Cup in Calgary, while Galysheva was ranked fifth.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!