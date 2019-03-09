EN
    13:50, 09 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh skiers secure silver at 2019 Winter Universiade

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team has struck silver in men's relay race at the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    15 teams had to overcome 4 stages of 7.5 kilometers each.

    The Kazakh skiers managed to come in second. Russia won the race. As for the bronze, it was taken by the athletes of Finland.

    It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan finished 4th in the women's relay.

