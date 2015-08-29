EN
    12:45, 29 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh skydiver falls to her death in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 38-year-old sky-diver from Kostanay Eugeniya Kuketa has found her death in Tatarstan, Russian Federation.

    Investigation Department of Menzelinsk reported on the fatal accident which occurred at the flying club "Menzelinsk" on August 23. The 38-year-old Eugeniya Kuketa has died after she lost consciousness during a 4000-meter skydive in Russia's Tatarstan. She has seriously hit her back. After one day of hospitalization the woman has died in an emergency room without regaining consciousness. The woman was a "professional and experienced" skydiver, according to an official source with Menzelinsk police, which is investigating the accident. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

