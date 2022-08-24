Kazakh-Slovak trade rose by 21% last year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM– Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Róbert Kirnág today and wished him success in his work, Kzinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the diplomats noted that over almost 30 years of relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia has come a long way, characterized by close political dialogue and mutual understanding.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation with particular emphasis in expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment interactions, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 21% and amounted to 84 million US dollars (versus 69.4 million US dollars in 2020).

The parties agreed on close interaction in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Slovak diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.













Photo: gov.kz