EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 19 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Smetov and Tynbayeva seize first victories at World Judo Championships

    Smetov
    Photo credit:olympic.kz

    Today, Kazakh judokas Eldos Smetov and Galiya Tynbayeva won their first bouts at the World Judo Championships 2024 in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Smetov beat Vietnam’s Duc Dat Chu in the men’s 60 kg first-round bout. Next, he will face South Korea’s Kim Won Jin.

    Galiya Tynbayeva defeated Brazil’s Amanda Lima in the women’s 48 first-round encounter. In round 2 she will take on Spain’s Laura Martinez Abelenda.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!