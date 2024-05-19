Kazakh Smetov and Tynbayeva seize first victories at World Judo Championships

Today, Kazakh judokas Eldos Smetov and Galiya Tynbayeva won their first bouts at the World Judo Championships 2024 in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Smetov beat Vietnam’s Duc Dat Chu in the men’s 60 kg first-round bout. Next, he will face South Korea’s Kim Won Jin.

Galiya Tynbayeva defeated Brazil’s Amanda Lima in the women’s 48 first-round encounter. In round 2 she will take on Spain’s Laura Martinez Abelenda.