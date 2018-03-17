Kazakh Smetov claims gold at Judo Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top judoka of the Kazakhstan national team Yeldos Smetov (60kg) won the Judo Grand Slam in Yekaterinburg, Russia, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the final bout Smetov secured ahead of time win over Russia's Islam Yashuyev.



It bears to remind that Olympic and world champion Smetov has not been in action for months due to injury.



Another Kazakhstani Zhansai Smagulov (73kg) will fight for bronze at the Grand Slam.