Kazakh, South Korean companies hold talks in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Seoul, negotiations are underway between the Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister for Investments and Development Arystan Kabikenov and the largest South Korean companies on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The delegation includes deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev, head of Kazakhstan Center for Public-Private Partnerships JSC Azamat Oynarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest NC Rustam Issatayev, representatives of Samruk-Kazyna Social Welfare Fund, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy-Express NC, KazAgro JSC, and others.



Today, members of the Kazakh delegation discussed cooperation with Vice Chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources Development Association of Korea, Sung Woon Khan.

"Recently, we have been very actively cooperating with the Embassy of Kazakhstan and KazGeology JSC. We hope that as a result of this work our companies will find interesting projects in the mining sector of Kazakhstan," Sung Woon Khan said.



During the trip to South Korea, the sides discussed the exchange of experience in the management and legislative regulation of special economic zones, the possibilities of SEZ "East Coast", which has been operating since 2013 in the mining and metallurgical sector, in the fields of logistics and green economy and other promising directions.



In addition, on the first day of the investment week, meetings were held with the management of the largest Korean TNCs: Noroo Kiban, Highvill and POSCO ICT.



Thus, at the meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Highvill issues of investment in a number of construction projects in the regions of Kazakhstan were discussed.



"For 14 years we have been doing business in Kazakhstan and would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for such support. I think that we have successfully implemented our construction business. Our company intends to continue this activity in the future. Our experience in Kazakhstan is a really good example for other Korean companies in Kazakhstan," Koh Jae-il said.



Noroo Kiban company is interested in investing in projects of agricultural sector, chemical industry using the latest information and communication technologies. Thus, at the meeting, deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev suggested considering the possibility of investing in the projects of the region.



At the meeting with the First Vice President of POSCO ICT Lee Chang Bok the possibilities of investing into IT infrastructure, automation, and Smart City were discussed.



"Just 20 hours ago we met with the Ambassador of South Korea in Kazakhstan, and he expressed surprise that cooperation with South Korean IT companies, especially with such a company as POSCO, has not been properly strengthened yet. We are interested in cooperation with your company," Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest Rustam Issatayev noted during the conversation with POSCO ICT First Vice President.



Within the framework of the investment week, a number of meetings with South Korean companies and a business forum in Seoul are planned.