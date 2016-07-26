Kazakh, South Korean doctors strengthen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh children with serious diseases may be able to undergo surgeries in South Korean clinics. Such agreement was signed in Almaty, Kazakh-TV reported. The Memorandum ensures an annual training of about 100 local physicians in leading clinics of the Republic of Korea. Moreover, according to the South Korean experts, Kazakhstan may well claim to be the medical hub in the Central Asian region due to its favorable geographical location. Advanced medical facilities of Astana, including the Cardiology center just, proves this claim. According to the World Health Organization, the global medical tourism will shift to the Asia-Pacific region by 2017.

Park Jeng Sik, Doctor of Cardiovascular Center, in Seoul says: “ The main purpose of the Memorandum is to strengthen cooperation between the medical institutions of Korea and Kazakhstan, so that experts from Kazakhstan could take training at our hospitals. We can ensure the continuity in the practice of treating patients. Those who are treated in Korea will be able to receive the same quality of services from their local Kazakh doctors”.