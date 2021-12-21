EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:33, 21 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Speaker and Vice-President of Romanian Senate have talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Alina-Ștefania Gorghiu, the Vice-President of the Romanian Senate, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The parties noted dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Romanian cooperation and mutual interest in strengthening of partnership in all spheres. The Speaker highlighted the key role of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of relations between the two nations. He also stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues that course for expanding bilateral cooperation.

    The Speaker expressed confidence that speeding up of joint efforts of Kazakhstani and Romanian parliamentarians would contribute to exchange of experience in law-making and closer cooperation within interparliamentary organizations.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Parliament Majilis Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!