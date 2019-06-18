Kazakh Speaker, Japan's Ambassador debate economic cooperation issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva received Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, the Upper Chamber's press service reports.

The Kazakh Speaker congratulated the people of Japan on accession of Emperor Naruhito to the throne and beginning of the Reiwa era wishing the people of Japan success and prosperity.



Dariga Nazarbayeva shared impressions of the visit of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation to Japan in 2016 and expressed confidence that the important political documents signed to formalize the status of expanded strategic partnership would give a new impetus to Kazajhgstan-0Japan relations. The sides debated economic, humanitarian, cultural aspects of bilateral cooperation.



The Speaker invited Japan's tourists to visit Kazakhstan highlighting eco and ethno-tourism advantages. She also expressed hope that the direct air service would contribute to inflow of tourists from Japan.



The Ambassador briefed on the plans noting that one of the tasks is to increase the volume of Japan's investments into Kazakhstan.