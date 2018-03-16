Kazakh specialists check out Dutch 'smart' agriculture technologies

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The national company KazakhInvest and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands organized a visit of Kazakhstani agrarian entrepreneurs to the country of tulips, Kazinform reports.

Representatives of domestic business visited a number of agricultural enterprises and scientific and research institutions of the Netherlands where they got familiar with innovation technologies of agricultural production.

As part of the visit, there was held a round table where the Kazakh side presented the Dutch businessmen the potential of Kazakhstan in the agrarian sector and the peculiarities of the country's investment climate.



Manager of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development Assel Aitkhozhina revealed the opportunities of agricultural projects in Kazakhstan.

During a separate session, Kazakhstani enterpreneurs held talks with their Dutch partners.

One of the outcomes of the visit will possibly be creation of an agro-industrial park in Kazakhstan together with the Wageningen University of the Netherlands, the one of the world leading scientific research centers.

Creation of such park is a step towards increased labor productivity and growth of export of processed agricultural production. Also, agrarian science will receive development on its basis.

"Kazakhstan has a big agricultural potential. The Netherlands has technology. Combination of these two factors will allow to speak about the high relevance and profitability of cooperation," agricultural specialist Peter Smits said.