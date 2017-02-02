Kazakh speed skater one step shy of podium at Universiade 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh speed skater Yekaterina Aidova finished 4th in the Ladies' 500m race at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Yekaterina was one step shy from the podium as she finished the race with the result of 78.84. Her closets opponent Aleksandra Kachurkina from Russia covered the distance in 78.71 and won bronze.







Korean speed skater Hyunyung Kim hauled gold demonstrating the best result (77.83). Silver went to Arisa Tsujimoto from Japan.







Earlier Aidova bagged bronze in the Ladies' 1,500m race.