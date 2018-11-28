Kazakh speed skaters 7th in Team Sprint at ISU World Cup in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Japanese city of Tomakomai hosted the ISU World Cup Speed Skating on November 23-25, Kazinform reports.

Over 25 countries competed in the qualifying event at the Tomakomai Highland Sports Center.



Denis Kuzin, Fyodor Mezentsev, Ivan Arzhanikov and Alexander Klenko finished 7th in the Team Sprint Men event, covering the distance in 1:26.680.



Yekaterina Aydova was 11th to cross the finish line in the 1000m Ladies Division B event (1:19:205).



Ivan Arzhanikov demonstrated the best result in the 1000m Men Division B, he was ranked 5th (1:11.815). Denis Kuzin (1:12.109) and Alexander Klenko (1:12.392) crossed the finish line 7th and 8th, respectively.



Dmitry Morozov and Vitaliy Chshigolev took part in the 5000m Men Division B event and finished 10th and 15th, accordingly.