ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's speed skaters won three medals at the second stage of the Neo-Senior and Junior World Cup in Helsinki, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee's press service.

In the team sprint event, Kazakhstan won two medals. The country's junior and neo-senior teams were third on the podium.

Besides, Kazakhstani Nadezhda Morozova won bronze. She finished third in the 500m race.