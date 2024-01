Kazakh speed skaters claim 3 medals in Russia

KOLOMNA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani short track speed skaters claimed two silver and one bronze medals at the 1st Stage of the Russian Short Track Cup, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kolomna hosted the tournament from 13 to 16 September.



Anastasia Krestova of Kazakhstan hauled silver in Women's 1,500m distance. Silver also went to Abzal Azhgaliyev who competed in Men's 500m race. One more speed skater from Kazakhstan Yerkebulan Shamukhanov won bronze in Men's 1,500m race.