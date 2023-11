Kazakh speed skaters win gold, silver at ISU World Cup

ASTANA. MINSK - The ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup was held in Minsk, Belarus on February 10-12, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakh speed skater Denis Nikisha won gold in Men's 500m race. Another Kazakhstani athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev took home silver medal. Canadian Francois Hamelin settled for bronze.



As for Women's 500m race, gold went to South Korean Kim Ye Jin. Italian Arianna Fontana and Dutch Yara van Kerkhof hauled silver and bronze respectively.