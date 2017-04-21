Kazakh sports drama wins prize at international film festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhol: The Path of a Boxer drama by Kazakhstani director Askar Uzabayev has won in the Best Storyline nomination at the Krasnogorskiy International Sports Film Festival held in Russia on April 13-20, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhfilm.

The film about a young amateur boxer who participates in the underground street fights was made by Kazakhfilm Film Studio on request of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Streets of Almaty city, local flea market and a gym of a local university were chosen as filming locations.



Young actor and soloist of G.H.A.D. band Nazar Sharkhan and graduate of the TK Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts Dinara Zhumagaliyev were cast as lead characters. Well-known Kazakhstani actor Dimash Akhimov played the role of the main villain.



The Krasnogorskiy International Sports Film Festival is one of the largest sports film festivals in Eastern Europe and CIS member states.



Of 100, 70 feature films from 15 countries were included into the program of this year's festival. Participating in the festival were representatives of Russia, Austria, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, Moldova and more.