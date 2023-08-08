Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov revealed the ministry’s plan to check all football pitches across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While talking to journalists on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Oralov reminded that a 7-year concept drafted to develop sport in Kazakhstan is in place and in line with that concept the ministry is taking stock of sports facilities across the country.

According to Oralov, there are a total of 43,000 sports facilities in Kazakhstan. The ministry is taking stock of those facilities in two regions in a pilot mode.

«By yearend we are planning to check all football pitches in our country,» he said.

Recall that a 10-year-old boy died in Astana this week after he was pinned to the ground by a falling goalpost. The tragic accident happened on a football pitch of a secondary school.