Kazakh State Counselor Karin chairs meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the Commission on the Fight against Corruption under the Kazakh President. The event focused on the realization of the 2023-25 comprehensive plan last year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, it was noted that the task to reduce the shadow economy level was defined by the election program of the Head of State ‘Just Kazakhstan – for all and everyone. Now and forever.’

As was pointed out for its realization and continuation of the systemic work regarding combat against the non-observed economy the government passed the new 2023-25 comprehensive plan last year.

In particular, measures in areas such as turnover of crude oil and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, digital assets and others were added.

In the meeting, reports of the leadership of the Agency for financial monitoring, ministries of finance, national economic, trade and integration and Samruk Kazyna were made regarding the issue under consideration.

The Kazakh State Counselor highlighted the importance of proper implementation of the measures of the plan, achievement of key indicators, identifying areas exposed to shadow economy taking into account the practice as well as actualization of the measures taken.

The state bodies and organizations were tasked to bring to fruition the plan’s relevant items.

Following the discussion, the Commission has developed concrete recommendations and State Counselor Karin gave a number of instructions that have been taken under control.