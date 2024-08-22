Kazakh State Counselor Karin holds meeting on internal political activities

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin has chaired a republican meeting discussing internal policy and ideological activities at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Attending the meeting were senior officials, department heads of the Presidential Administration, government members, deputy governors and mayors of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as heads of regional public development departments.

Among the issues discussed were the efficient implementation of the Head of State’s initiatives, organization of domestic political activity, strengthening of inter-ethnic and interreligious accord, interaction with political parties, creative unions, public associations and other civil society structures, information and youth policy as well as other issues.

State Counselor Karin noted that the presidential reforms carried out as well as the ongoing changes in the society has led to the formation of an entirely new political reality in the country, which is primarily manifested in a great diversity of views and positions. This requires a constant search for new approaches in planning, coordination and organization of internal political activities.

Photo: Akorda

Karin highlighted that the top priority remains to ensure domestic political stability, greater national unity through the promotion of public communication and dialogue with citizens.

In conclusion, State Counselor Karin gave concrete instructions to the responsible state bodies regarding the improvement of the activity in the field of internal policy, enhancing public consolidation based on the Head of State’s idea of Just Kazakhstan and the national values.