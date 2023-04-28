Kazakh State Counselor Karin holds meeting on Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum’s preservation

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Upon instruction of the President of Kazakhstan State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO on preservation and technical condition of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Prior to the meeting, Karin inspected the Mausoleum together with the representatives of the government bodies and expert community.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the comprehensive plan for preservation and development of the Mausoleum, works planned for 2023, and preparedness for the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

As was noted by the State Counselor, the preservation of the monument is the main task. To this end, the government bodies were assigned to work closely with the expert community’s representatives to control the Mausoleum’s condition on a regular basis.