Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin holds meeting with Kyrgyz youth

Kazakh State Counselor, chairman of the Council on Youth Policy under the Kazakh President Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the participants of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Youth Forum within the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, Kazakh State Counselor Karin noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special attention to expanding the rights and opportunities of the Kazakhstani youth. Karin cited as an example the projects and programs meeting the interests and needs of the youth, including the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, boosting youth entrepreneurship, support of talented youth in building the creative industry.

The President’s Youth Policy Council is a central entity to develop and implement the youth policy. It serves as a platform for active young people to come up with new ideas and projects and contribute to the country’s development.

So, the 2029 State Youth Policy Concept was developed with direct involvement of the Council’s members. Also, upon the initiative of its members the 2023/25 Comprehensive plan for the combat against drug addition and trafficking was adopted. Currently, the Council is working on the Comprehensive plan for the fight against illegal gambling and gambling addiction.

At the end of the meeting, Karin answered to the questions of the Kyrgyz youth.