    15:10, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with a delegation of Germany's Bundestag led by President of the Germany-Central Asia parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including the state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

    Yerlan Karin familiarized in detail the German parliament deputies with the content and role of the political reforms underway in the country as well as the features of the upcoming elections to the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats of all levels.

    For their part, the members of the German parliamentary delegation commended the systemic nature of the political modernization of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: akorda.kz


