Kazakh state officials to study in Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption led by Deputy Chairman Aigul Shaimova met with Dato' Nor Inchun Mohamed Salleh, Deputy Director-General of the Public Service Department of Malaysia, the Kazakh agency's press service said.

The sides agreed to widen cooperation in development of civil service. Kazakh state officials will study at the National State Management Institute of Malaysia, Malaysian experts will also lecture in Kazakhstan in order to share experience and information concerning the best practices in this sphere," the press release reads.



The Kazakh delegation, it its turn, told about the country's measures to form professional government machinery, control over public service quality control and anti-corruption measures.



The parties also agreed on signing a memo of mutual understanding between the countries.