Kazakh steppe rhythms heard in Venice

VENICE. KAZINFORM An exhibition Rhythms of Kazakh Steppe of the Kasteyev State Museum of Arts was officially unveiled at the Palazzo Dona Delle Rose in Venice on May 11.

"The exhibition is organized under the Rukhani Janghyru program and is taking place during the famous Venice biennale when lots of curators and art amateurs convene there," press secretary of the Museum Klara Issabayeva said.



The exposition of the Museum's fund features 20 graphic drawings of the eminent Kazakhstani artists of the second half of the 20th century.