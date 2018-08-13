EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 13 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh street art goes viral on Instagram

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Street art by Astana-based graffiti artist Dmitriy Levochkin went viral after it appeared on @streetartnews Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    "Street art done especially for @urbanfestastana festival appeared on the Instagram account of the #1 online magazines for street art and urban contemporary art - StreetArtNews," akim (head) of Saryarka district Arman Turlubek wrote on Facebook proudly.

    Urban Art Astana is the first street art festival in the Kazakh capital. Dmitriy Levochkin chose Kazakhstan's history and traditions as an inspiration for his art.

    It should be noted that @streetartnews Instagram account has over 730,000 followers. 

    Idea and sketch by @dmitriy_levochkin for @urbanfestastana , realization by @air_g_art in Kazakhstan

    Публикация от Street Art News Magazine (@streetartnews) 11 Авг 2018 в 7:05 PDT

    Tags:
    Astana Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!