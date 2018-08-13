Kazakh street art goes viral on Instagram

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Street art by Astana-based graffiti artist Dmitriy Levochkin went viral after it appeared on @streetartnews Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

"Street art done especially for @urbanfestastana festival appeared on the Instagram account of the #1 online magazines for street art and urban contemporary art - StreetArtNews," akim (head) of Saryarka district Arman Turlubek wrote on Facebook proudly.



Urban Art Astana is the first street art festival in the Kazakh capital. Dmitriy Levochkin chose Kazakhstan's history and traditions as an inspiration for his art.



It should be noted that @streetartnews Instagram account has over 730,000 followers.