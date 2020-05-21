EN
    16:15, 21 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh student arrived from Russia tested positive for COVID-19

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Another coronavirus case was detected in Semey, the regional governor’s press service reports.

    A student, born in 2001, who arrived from Russia in Semey, was tested positive. Upon arrival at the Ayul checkpoint she was asymptomatic. She passed express test which showed negative result. She was asked to stay at home quarantine. Later the PCR testing confirmed coronavirus diagnosis. Currently, she is staying at the infectious diseases hospital.

    As of today there are 59 coronavirus-positive cases in East Kazakhstan.


