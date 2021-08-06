EN
    14:08, 06 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh student bags bronze at int’l Olympiad

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two pupils of Kostanay region Arseniy Samoilenko and Zhan Dautov took part in the Tuymaada international school Olympiad in mathematics, physics, and computer science. Arseniy Samoilenko won the bronze medal in physics, Kazinform reports.

    The Tuymaada international school Olympiad in mathematics, physics, computer science was held online between July 25-August 3. It brought together more than 250 schoolchildren from 7 countries of the world, namely, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia, Romania, Singapore, Bulgaria and Iran. 74 pupils represented Kazakhstan at large.

    Notably, Arseniy Samoilenko won a grand prix of the Zhas Orken 2021 republican prize in the Young Groundbreaker nomination.


