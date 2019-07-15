EN
    Kazakh student died in China

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has confirmed the death of a Kazakh student in Changzhou, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Aibek Smadyarov confirmed the death of the student. «Full information will be provided tomorrow at a press briefing. The only thing we know is that the girl died in China,» he said.

    Earlier, mass media reported of a death of 20-year-old Sandira Serikkhanova. She was a third-year student at Jiangsu University of Technology.

