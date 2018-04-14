EN
    10:41, 14 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh student hospitalize after falling out of window in Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A female student from Kazakhstan was hospitalized yesterday after falling out of the window of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in the Russian capital, Kazinform was told by official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anuar Zhainakov.

    "Our diplomats are at a hospital where the girl was taken. The local police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and examining the witnesses," Zhainakov said.

    According to the spokesperson, it has confirmed that the girl is a student of the Institute.

    Earlier Russian mass media informed of the incident. According to the reports, the girl was pushed out of the window by her friend from Dagestan.

