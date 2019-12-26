EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:12, 26 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh student invents energy-efficient streetlights

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM For the past five years a student of the Pavlodar city school for gifted children, Byazet Iskakov, invented the smart walking stick for blind, energy-efficient streetlights and bulk and fluid material level remote control system.

    He developed the energy-efficient streetlights when he studied in 6th grade. The device helps eliminate the human factor in lighting control, save electric energy.

    The smart cane helps the visually-impaired people navigate their surroundings. It warns of obstacles at a distance of one meter and a half.

    The bulk and fluid material level remote control system allows to measure up to eight gradations of bulk and fluid material level and monitor leakage in four rooms simultaneously. His project won the Grand Prix at the national science competition The first step to the great discovery.



    Tags:
    Science and research Education Science Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!