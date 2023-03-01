EN
    Kazakh student invents rescue robot

    None
    Photo : t.me/oqu_agartu
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM A ninth-grader from Taraz, Vyacheslav Kuzmin, invented a robot to help rescue people from fire, Kazinform quotes the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    Vyacheslav Kuzmin attends robotic science classes. His tutor Ainur Suranshiyeva helped him develop his project. The robot is named the Temir Batyr (Iron Hero).

    The human-controlled robot helps battle fire and search for people trapped inside burning buildings.

    The student plans to receive a patent and further improve the efficiency of robot rescue operations.


