Kazakh student pockets silver at Int’l Olympiad in Informatics

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM An East Kazakhstan student, Temirlan Baibolov, won a silver medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics, the regional information centre reports.

The 32nd Olympiad took place on September 13-19 virtually bringing together teams from 80 states of the world. The international jury evaluated the works of the participants. As a result the Kazakh student won the silver medal.