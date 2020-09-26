EN
    14:07, 26 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh student pockets silver at Int’l Olympiad in Informatics

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM An East Kazakhstan student, Temirlan Baibolov, won a silver medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics, the regional information centre reports.

    The 32nd Olympiad took place on September 13-19 virtually bringing together teams from 80 states of the world. The international jury evaluated the works of the participants. As a result the Kazakh student won the silver medal.


