Kazakh student ranks among Top 3 models at World Championships of Performing Arts in Hollywood

A student of the Zhussipbek Yelebekov Kazakh republican circus and variety art college in Almaty Alikhan Nurzhauov swept seven awards at the World Championships of Performing Arts 2024 (WCOPA) held in Hollywood, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

It brought together contestants from around the world to present their talents.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Alikhan won three gold and three silver medals, and an order for his excellence and artistry despite high rivalry. He competed for top honors in Acting and Modelling.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Alikhan ranked among the Top 3 male models at the international competition. He plans to conclude contracts with the world’s leading luxury brands such as Versace and Gucci.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Alikhan was born in Almaty. He is pursuing a degree in Film and Theatre Actor.

Notably, Alikhan recently made his film debut in the Russian TV series.