Kazakh students airlifted from Wuhan to be released from quarantine Sunday ahead

18:53, 13 February 2020 | GMT +6
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani students evacuated from Wuhan on February 2 will be released from quarantine on Sunday ahead,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Dias Akhmetsharip, told a briefing.
Besides, he briefed on the health of Kazakhstanis returned home on February 11.
«217 nationals of Kazakhstan evacuated from China on February 11 are discharged from hospital after three-day monitoring. All of them feel good,» he added.