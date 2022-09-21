Kazakh students among Climate Science Olympiad finalists

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School from Mangistau region Rustem Orazbay and Kushzhiger Zhetkizgen reached the final stage of The Climate Science Olympiad, Kazinform reports citing the local Youth Resource Center.

The Climate Science Olympiad – is a global competition engaging youth to find solutions to the most complicated climate issues and encouraging them to become climate leaders/innovators of future.

A total of 1mln school students applied for the qualification round, and only 100 best teams made it into the final stage.



