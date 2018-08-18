EN
    10:20, 18 August 2018

    Kazakh students bag 6 medals at IESO 2018 in Thailand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of young geologists of Kazakhstan took part in the 12th International Earth Science Olympiad, IESO 2018, held in Thailand on August 8-17. 

    This year the Kazakh students won record number of medals, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.

    The International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) is an annual competition for secondary school students that tests their abilities in disciplines such as geology, meteorology, environmental science, and terrestrial astronomy. Students, who won the respective national competitions are invited to take part in the IESO.

    This year it brought together young geologists from 40 countries of the world. Kazakhstan team swept 6 medals at large. Kamila Kazhen won 2 gold medals, Aknazar Kazhymurat took a silver medal, while Umurzak Assylbek won two bronze and Islam Aituganov grabbed one bronze medal.

