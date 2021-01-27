EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 27 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students claim 5 medals at IMSO

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The team of Kazakhstan won gold, silver and three bronze medals at the International Math and Science Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh team clinched five total medals

    Students from 4th to 8th grades as young as 13 competed at the International Math and Science Olympiad taken place for 17th time. Over 150 schoolchildren from 15 countries, including China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and the UAE, took part in it.

    Hosted by Indonesia, the IMSO was held online due to the coronavirus restrictions. The Kazakh team included six students.

    Adi Kuralov – a 6th grader in the school 75 in Nur-Sultan city – won gold; Timur Kilybayev – fifth grader in Almaty city’s lyceum 165 – claimed silver. Bronze has been won by Batyrkhan Beiganov, fifth grader in the lyceum 165 in Almaty city, Artur Muratov – sixth grader in Almaty’s specialized lyceum 90, and Alisa Abdulova – seventh grader in Almaty’s republican physics and mathematics school.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!