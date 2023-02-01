Kazakh students develop anti-aging ointment manufacturing technology

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The students of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan University put forward the drone brood homogenate ointment production technology.

The purpose of the scientific work is to derive brood homogenate ointment for skin rejuvenation and toning. Dariya Zhukova and Orazaly Sabitov unlocked a new secret of skin youth, Kazinform refers to the University’s press service.

As the students said, based on propolis the ointment will be rich in useful substances such as lipids, amino acids, lactic acid, malic acid, succinic acid, and esters. It will be used as a liniment to prevent signs of skin aging and cure skin burns. The unique product raises great interest at its initial stage thanks to its availability and efficiency.

Photo: vku.edu.kz