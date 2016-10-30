Kazakh students in Shanghai to hold Astana EXPO 2017 intl conference

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM In December 2016, the members of the Shanghai division of the Kazakh Students Association in China will hold an international conference devoted to EXPO 2017 and 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“In December 2016, we plan to organize a conference dedicated to the EXPO 2017 and 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The event will be attended both by Kazakhstani students and students from Indonesia, South Korea, Russia, Thailand and other countries. One of the topics of the conference will be the impact of the Shanghai EXPO 2010 on development of economy and tourism in China as well multiplicative effect of the EXPO 2017 on Kazakhstan economy. I believe that the event will be held at a high level under the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai and the Center for International Programs (CIP) of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry,” Chairman of the Shanghai division of the Kazakh Students Association in China (KSAC), student of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economy Dulat Bakhtiyarov said.

The leaders of the KSAC shared their plans about the conference at a meeting with Consul General of Kazakhstan to Shanghai Zhoshikhan Kyraubay and CIP Representative for Asia and Oceania Berik Suleimenov held at the Kazakh Research Centre at the Shanghai University of Foreign Languages.

The meeting discussed the life of Kazakhstani students in China, the regulations of studying at the Chinese universities, laws of China as well as consular registration of the first-year students.

It should be reminded that the Kazakh Research Centre was opened at the Shanghai University of Foreign Languages on November 16, 2015 and became a unique institution in Chinese territory.

The Kazakh Research Centres have been opened to date at the Beijing University of Foreign Languages and Dalian University of Foreign Languages. 90 Chinese students are studying now at Beijing-based Kazakh Research Centre . One more centre is expected to be opened in the first half of 2017 at the Xian University of Foreign Languages.